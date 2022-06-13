Chinese companies keen to invest in Balochistan: President MCCT

QUETTA: The Chinese investment companies expressed their interest in investing more in the energy sector in Balochistan, said a handout issued by the CM Secretariat Balochistan on Monday.

“Chinese companies will come up with the plans to develop safe and clean alternative energy sources in Balochistan, President of Chinese Company MCCT Dong Gufeng said while talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, during a meeting held at CM Secretariat.

Chairman MRDL Sendak Hee Joping, Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai, and Member Provincial Assembly Mitha Khan Kakar were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister on the occasion expressed his delight over the interest shown by the Chinese companies in investing in Balochistan.

“The provincial government is ensuring a conducive environment for investment in the province”, he said, adding that it was pursuing a comprehensive policy of providing all necessary facilities to the investors. During the meeting, issues related to progress of Sendak project were also discussed.

“Expansion of Sendak project agreement is an important development”, Bizenjo stressed and added that the investor companies should allocate development funds for the development of mining sector. Scholarships and training opportunities should be provided to the youth of Balochistan, CM maintained.