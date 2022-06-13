Sultan seeks diaspora community’s role in resolving Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Kashmiris settled in UK can play an important role in resolving the Kashmir issue and bringing an end to the spate of violence and bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Barrister Chaudhary made these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the Kashmiri community here in Birmingham on Sunday, AJK President office said on Sunday.

The reception was attended and addressed by Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Karamat Hussain, Chaudhry Hukam Dad, Chaudhry Dilpazir, Chaudhry Malik, Chaudhry Shaaban, Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, Sardar Sarfraz Qayyum and Ansar Ali, Allah Datta, Irfan Lehri, Gulfraz and others. In his address, the AJK president while referring to his efforts to highlight the Kashmir cause, said, “From 2014 to 2018, I organized million marches in London, Dublin, New York, Brussels and Berlin under the auspices of Kashmir Peace Forum International (KPFI)”. He urged the diaspora community to unite together under the platform of the KPFI to highlight the plight of Kashmiris effectively at global level. He was of the view that Kashmiris living in other countries should also unite and redouble their efforts to galvanize international support for early and amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute. Regarding the recently formed committee, he said, a defense committee was formed that will take legal action for the release of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

“Kashmiris in the UK and other countries should unite and intensify their efforts to seek world attention towards the dire situation in Occupied Kashmir and to expose the India’s ugly face before the world”, he said.

Thousand Kashmiri diaspora protest against Indian war crimes in London: Seeking an immediate end to illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, hundreds of Kashmiri demonstrators and their allies rallied on roads and streets in the United Kingdom metropolis London, on Sunday, urging the British government to hold India accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity inflicted on the people of the UN-designated disputed region.

The pro-Kashmir demonstrators gathered at the UK Parliament Square and marched towards the Indian High Commission in London raising slogans to free Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation, says a.message reaching and Released to the media here Sunday night. Raising slogans and placards that sought immediate release of Kashmiri resistance leader Muhammad Yasin Malik who was given life imprisonment by Indian court in a politically motivated case.