Putrefied female body found

FAISALABAD: The putrefied body of a sexagenarian woman was found from her house in the area of Madina Town police station. A police spokesman said on Sunday that residents of Himmat Pura Jaranwala Road informed the police after coming across bad smell coming out of the house of one Arjumand Bibi, wife of Qari Muhammad Siddique.

The police entered the house and found the body of Arjumand Bibi, which was about a couple of days old. The ill-fated lady was reportedly living alone in the house. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while the police started investigation, he added.