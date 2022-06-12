Balochistan to produce 470 qualified doctors by 2026

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has enhanced the production of doctors in the province, with 470 MBBS-qualified doctors are expected to be graduated from the public sector medical colleges of the province by 2026.

According to official source, Balochistan made this possible by increasing the MBBS seats of Bolan Medical College from 192 to 320 with the permission of PMC and the recognition of Jhalawan, Loralai, and Mekran Medical Colleges by PMC.

Each has an annual strength of 50 MBBS seats. The Health Department of the province declared 11 DHQ hospitals as teaching hospitals along with the creation of new posts for assistant professors and senior registrars for these hospitals in the regular budget.

Balochistan government has earmarked Rs 48 billion for the execution of 191 development schemes of the health sector in the provincial PSDP during the fiscal year 2021-22 to enhance health infrastructure and facilities across the province. Out of t