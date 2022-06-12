Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom amid fire exchange with terrorists in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists amid fire exchange that took place between terrorists and the Army troops in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District.

The Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received Sunday.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz (age 25 years, resident of Kotli Sattian) who having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.