Shujaat vows to help govt steer country out of crisis

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has reaffirmed his support to the coalition government led by PML-N, saying that it was need of the hour to work together to steer the country out of crisis, a private TV channel reported.

The development comes after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, an ally of the ruling alliance, called on the PML-Q chief at his residence in Lahore on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the political situation of the country as well as the budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 presented by the government on Friday. Both the leaders agreed to work together for the prosperity and development of the country.

JUI-F Central Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was also present on the occasion.

They also expressed hope that the government will use all its resources to solve the problems faced by the people and also agreed to continue engagement in this regard. Amid rising inflation and fuel prices, both the leaders said keeping difference aside and working jointly to bring the nation out of the economic crisis should be a priority at this time.

The former rulers had pushed the country into an economic crisis which could only be ended through joint efforts, they added.

The meeting comes as the PML-Q – led by the famous Chaudhry brothers of Gujrat – appears to be finally heading towards a split – which at one time appeared impossible.

Shujaat Hussain, the chief of the party, seems to be closer to the current coalition government, unlike the other, his cousin, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, an equally influential leader of the party, is endorsing its rival, the PTI. Elahi had chosen to side with the PTI by rejecting the Sharif brothers' offer for the Punjab chief minister's position, while his cousin, Shujaat, preferred to shake hands with the PML-N-led government. Later, the PML-Q president's son, Salik, was inducted into the new government's cabinet along with Cheema. Salik and Cheema were appointed federal ministers for the Board of Investment and national food security and research, respectively.