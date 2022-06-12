Muzaffarabad Safe City delegation visits PSCA

In an appraisal meeting between high-ups of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) and Muzaffarabad Safe City took place at PSCA Headquarters Qurban Lines here on Saturday.

Five members delegation, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Riaz Haider met DIG Chief Operating Officer (COO) PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan. The delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe City Authority by PSCA COO, while escorting the entourage, established the inevitability of such a pervasive and omniscient policing enterprise as a valid remedy to modern-day security challenges.

The officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail, especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning. The officers were briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic management system works in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road accidents. They were further informed as to how the data could be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures could be taken accordingly. The officers also expressed awe and satisfaction with the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and a geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras. Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan said the PSCA would provide maximum technical and operational support to Muzaffarabad Safe City project in the installation of cameras, formation of the command centre, networking, and communication. The PSCA has already provided assistance to establish Safe and Smart City projects in Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, and Karachi. On the occasion, Muzaffarabad Safe City officials said that Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s experience would be highly beneficial for making Muzaffarabad safe and secure. The PSCA is a masterpiece project of modern technology and a success story of modern policing in Pakistan, they added.