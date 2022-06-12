‘Powerful quarters’ disturbed due to political, financial crises

“We have decided to fully confront the government’s fascist tactics,” the PTI chairman said, adding that after the budget for the next fiscal year, it seems that this government will remain in power for only a month and a half. Khan added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would never accept the coalition government’s budget and that global institutions were aware of the current set-up’s “incompetency”. The ousted prime minister said IMF and other countries are aware that the public does not support the current government. A day earlier, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had rejected the budget for the new fiscal year, terming it “anti-people” and “anti-business”. The budget is based on “unrealistic assumptions” on inflation and economic growth, he said. In the budget, the government has set the targets for inflation and economic growth at 11.5 per cent and 5pc, respectively.