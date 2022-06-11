Govt allocates over Rs184 million for MoHR’s one new PSDP project

The funds of Rs184.682 million have been allocated for on going projects of the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) under PSDP FY 2022-23.

According to details, the PC-II feasibility study for establishment of Centre for Persons with Multiple Disabilities at H-11/4 Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 177,182 million has been allocated for the Ministry of Human Rights for on going projects in which Rs 22.426 million for Establishment of Human Rights information Management System (HRIMS).

The MoHR has allocated Rs 22.426 and Rs 20.00 million for On-going projects of Establishment of PMU in MoHR.

As many as Rs 5.00 million has been allocated for the establishment of Project Planning and Monitoring Unit of Director General of Special Education.

An amount of Rs 19.301 has been allocated for Establishment of Sub-Office of Human Rights at Merged District of KP .

The funds of Rs 21.500 Million have been allocated for Human Rights awareness program.

A grant of Rs 22.00 Million has been allocated for Human Rights Coordination and Monitoring Unit for National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow -up.

An amount of Rs 24.273 has been allocated for the MoHR’s project for the implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights.

Moreover, Rs 17.682 million has been allocated for the project of Institutional Strengthening of MoHR. An amount of Rs 15.00 million has been allocated for Pilot Project for Establishment of Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad. A development grant of Rs10.00 million has been allocated for Pilot Project for inclusive Education for children with Disabilities & Private School at ICT Islamabad.