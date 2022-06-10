Highlights of PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Following are the highlights of allocations under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for various ministries and divisions for the fiscal year 2022-23 announced by the Federal Government here Friday:

— Total outlay of the PSDP for the fiscal year 202122 is Rs 2.263 trillion

— The share of federal PSDP is Rs 800 billion while that of provincial PSDP is Rs 1.146 trillion.

— Rs 2,484.871 million has been earmarked for Aviation Division.

— Board of Investment will get Rs 807.500 million.

— Rs 70,058.816 million has been earmarked for Cabinet Division.

–The Climate Change Division will get Rs 9,600 million.

— Rs 1,174.440 million has been set aside for Commerce Division.

— Rs 180 million are allocated for Communication Division (other than NHA).

— Rs 2,232.090 million has been earmarked for Defence Division.

— Rs 2,200 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

— Rs 900 million are allocated for Establishment Division.

— The Federal Education and Professional Training Division will get Rs 7,239.597 million.

— Rs 1,659.997 million has been allocated for Finance Division.

— Rs 135855.627 million has been earmarked for Provinces and Special Areas.

— The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will get Rs 44,178.907 million.

— Rs 13,985.204 million has been earmarked for Housing and Working Division.

— Rs 184.682 million will be provided to Human Rights Division.

— Rs 2,850 million has been set aside for Industries and Production Division.

— Rs 2,100 million are allocated for Information and Broadcasting Division.

— Rs 6,330.696 million will be provided to Information Technology and Telecom Division.

— Rs 3,472.420 million has been set aside for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

— Rs 9,093.009 million has been granted for Interior Division.

— Rs 1,813.892 million has been earmarked for Law and Justice.

— Rs 3,465.378 million has been allocated for Maritime Affairs Division.

— Rs 207.917 million has been granted to Narcotics Control Division.

— Rs 10,129.134 million has been earmarked for National Food Security and Research Division.

— Rs 12,650.997 million has been allocated for National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination Division.

— Rs 550 million has been provided for National Culture and Heritage Division.

— Rs 25,990.602 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

— Rs 289.890 million has been set aside for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

— Rs 1,480.509 million has been earmarked for Petroleum Division.

— Rs 42,176.535 million has been allocated for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division.

— Rs 500 million has been allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

— Rs 32,648.036 million has been set aside for Railway Division.

— Rs 600 million has been allocated for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

— Rs 3,188.639 million has been earmarked for Revenue Division.

— Rs 5,716.394 million has been earmarked for Science and Technology Research Division.

— Rs 7,395.01 million has been earmarked fr SUPARCO.

— Rs 99,572.465 million has been allocated for Water Resource Division.

— Rs 118,403.402 million has been set aside for National Highway Authority.

— Rs 43,133.262 million has been allocated for NTDC/PEPCO.

— Rs 500 million for ERRA.

— Rs 73,000 million for Viability Gap Fund (VGF).