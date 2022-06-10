Rupee sheds Rs 1.59 against dollar

ISLAMABAD: Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs 1.59 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 202.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 200.76.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 200.6 and Rs 202.6 respectively. The price of Euro depreciated by 03 paisas and closed at Rs 215.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 215.04.

Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.51, whereas an increase of Rs 1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 252.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs 251.34. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisas to close at Rs 55.09 and Rs 53.94 respectively.