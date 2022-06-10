Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on being called King after Shahrukh Khan by fans

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is now basking in the glory of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is receiving positive response from the audience and raking up moolah at the box office.

Two weeks after the film’s release, the actor has reacted to being called ‘King’, a term which has been largely used only for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he feels good when such titles comes his way.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik Aaryan said, “I don’t know about the importance but whenever I get these titles, of course, I feel good at first. I don’t think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it’s early to say that. I’ll take prince. I am joking. I think I’m just happy with all the love that first started coming after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success or after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and now after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Kartik Aaryan then also recalled an incident of a huge crowd in a mall. He said, “We were late for around six hours since interviews went on for a long time. But I don’t think I have seen a bigger crowd and they waited for six hours. We were supposed to reach at 4 pm but we reached at 10 pm. No one is allowed inside the mall after 9pm but it felt like the entire world was there just to meet us…People were singing, enjoying, happy and that feeling is above these titles. I think titles will come and go but the love should stay.”

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film has so far crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India with Rs 200 crore in collections worldwide. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released on May 20, is a remake of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first movie had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.