PPP demands impartial investigation into forests fire

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Peoples Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Humayun Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over recent multiple incidents of forest fire in mountains and demanded an impartial and transparent investigation to identify culprits.

He said such forest fires were not a coincidence as corruption was done in the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

He said that recently several incidents of forest fires were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but no investigation was carried out.

He said that any delays in an investigation would be not tolerated.

He said PPP would raise its voice in every forum against the destruction of the national resources of the province.

He demanded of the KP government to take immediate steps for forest protection and identify those elements involved in sabotage activities.