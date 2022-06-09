WhatsApp will stop working on these mobile phones soon

WhatsApp is once again discontinuing support for certain older phone models. They will no longer receive support in the autumn, and users will most likely be unable to use the app.

WhatsApp will soon discontinue support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices. The company has decided to begin implementing this on October 24th, 2022. WhatsApp has stated that it discontinues support for some Android and iOS versions every year in order to introduce new features to the app that may be incompatible with an older version of the messaging platform or the device’s operating system.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that WhatsApp is dropping support for iOS 10, as the same rumor surfaced last year but turned out to be false. However, the company has now confirmed that it will discontinue support for not only iOS 10 but also iOS 11. The following iPhones will no longer support WhatsApp by October:

WhatsApp will cease to support iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices.

The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are the only devices that will not be supported.

This will come into effect starting October 24th.

Starting October 24th, 2022, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. The iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will continue to work with WhatsApp as long as they are running iOS 12 or later. Users with an iPhone 5S or later should immediately update to iOS 12 or later in order to use WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the users running WhatsApp on iOS 10 and iOS 11 are warned with the following pop up message:

The move comes just before Apple’s WWDC 2022, where the iOS 16 will be unveiled. Users who are currently running iOS 10 and 11 (iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C) will need to upgrade to a new device or switch platforms from iOS to Android to continue using WhatsApp. Fortunately, transferring WhatsApp chat history data from an iPhone to an Android phone is simpler.