Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan has reportedly denied receiving death threats from any individual in his statement given to Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Police recorded statements from both the Bharat actor and his father Salim Khan on June 7 in which both denied getting threat letters or calls.

Upon further probing, the Kick star revealed that he didn’t have disputes with anyone in the recent past.

While sharing details, the outlet reported that a total of 10 teams including the Crime Branch and the local police are involved in the investigation. Other than that, more than 200 CCTVs have also been seized by the police for investigation. Earlier, the police claimed to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for sending a threatening letter to the actor and his father on June 5. The Maharashtra Home Department tightened the security around the superstar’s abode.

It is pertinent to mention that the threat letter was sent days after the death of popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, in which Lawrence Bishnoi was a key suspect. However, as per ANI’s report, Delhi Police alleged that they questioned the gangster about his involvement in this case. Citing Bishnoi’s quote, the police told the outlet, “He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter.” Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that the police have not “ruled out the possibility of the death threat” and will continue with their investigation.