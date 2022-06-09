KMU organizes workshop on examination process

A workshop regarding the process of examination and MCQs submission was organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar at the conference room of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar on Wednesday.

This workshop was part of a series of similar workshops aimed at training faculty of the affiliated colleges of basic and clinical sciences on modular system of examinations.

More than fifty faculty members attended the workshop. The facilitator of the workshop was Dr. Sadia Fatima.

In the first session a presentation on ‘Introduction to the examination process’ was conducted, in which the whole process of MCQs collection ,submission and entrance into the computers for computerized generation of paper was all made clear to the faculty.

It was also explained to the faculty on how to develop well-structured MCQs, testing appropriate content and on how to improve quality and enter the MCQS on KMU template for proper uploading onto the computer.

Dr Sadia Fatima, that the timing of MCQs submission was important for the time of paper printing and disposal to all the medical colleges. She also briefly explained the OSPE/OSCE concept, difference and its structure. Questions regarding the options of the MCQs was also addressed.

It was explained that five options were ideal even in some cases four options were acceptable. The updated KMU template consisting of theme and objectives were also shared with the faculty. Introduction to the software used for the entry of MCQs and group discussion regarding the improvement of this process was also conducted during the workshop.

The vice chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ulHaq while talking to the concluding session as chief guest addressed the issues of the faculty regarding the modular system and MCQs pattern of examination.

He said”The modular system is a modern education system which is being successfully implemented in the developed countries.”