Minister urges stakeholders to play role in controlling dengue

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday said that all stakeholders should play their role in controlling dengue in the province. He was chairing a meeting of technical experts in the Institute of Public Health here. The minister said that an international dengue webinar and dengue vaccine were discussed with the technical experts. It was decided that soon an international dengue webinar would be organized to create awareness among public, he said. He said that experts of the Health department would talk with concerned companies about dengue vaccine in an international conference. He said that SOPs regarding dengue should be updated with the help of experts. He said that all commissioners and DC’s were instructed to monitor anti-dengue activity by themselves in their concerned areas. Earlier Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir and Dr. Somayya Iqtadar gave a briefing to the provincial minister. Khawaja Salman Rafique also reviewed international dengue webinar and overall situation. Director CDC Dr. Shahid Magsi and other experts attended the meeting.