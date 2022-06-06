Green Pakistan: a dream of Pakistan Navy

Trees provide us with oxygen and a soothing environment. Therefore, given the fact that we’re increasingly losing green belts to urbanization, and global warming, saving trees should be the world’s top priority. Thankfully, the Pakistan Navy has decided to pay heed to environmentalist’s warnings and being acquainted of its responsibilities Pakistan Navy has undertaken various plantation campaigns including pine and mangrove tree plantation along with other trees plantation.

The importance of trees in purifying the air, reducing global warming, preventing soil erosion, conservation of water, maintaining the ecological balance, providing natural resources as medicines, habitats for faunal species, providing nutrients to the soil etc. is well known. Unfortunately, the overall green cover in all parts of the country is reducing and as a consequence, pollution is increasing at an alarming rate. Rapid constructions and mushrooming housing colonies have led to depletion of the green cover in many parts of Pakistan. Increasing the green cover by tree plantation is one of the easiest yet effective measures towards reducing this imbalance.

Pine trees are pretty hardy trees that can tolerate a wide variety of windy, hot, cold, wet, and dry conditions. They can also deal with many different soil conditions. The roots and fallen pine needles are great for keeping soil in place. Because of the density of their needles and branches, pine trees make great habitat for many animals. Many birds choose to build nests in pine trees. During the winter, evergreens are the only trees many birds and other small animals find shelter in from the wind and cold.

Pine trees also make a great food sources for many animals. Although it may not sound appetizing to us, the woody pine cones bear great nutritious seeds that wildlife love. Many birds, squirrels, and chipmunks rely on these seeds as a food source. Additional advantages of pine include its many medicinal uses. The University of Vermont states that the Pinosylvin in white pine has antibiotic properties. The smoke from burning pine aids in certain respiratory ailments, like asthma.

The Indus Delta Mangrove forests have become monoculture, and according to Flora of Pakistan, out of eight species which were reported to be found along the coast of Pakistan, four species have completely disappeared. Moreover, three species are at the verge of extinction and only one species, the Avicenna Marina, survives in the Indus Delta, the significance of mangroves in terms of ecological and economic value have not been effectively understood and communicated and they continue to be considered wastelands as far as larger population is concerned. Strong planning with the collaboration of local institutes at grass-root level will be helpful to strengthen the capacity of local communities living in coastal regions to gain knowledge of the issue at hand, and to achieve the targets of reforestation easily, however progress on this has remained dismal.

Understanding the economic rationale for the conservation of mangrove forests requires that the entire problem be viewed from a broader perspective. The costs of degradation must be weighed simultaneously with the benefits of resource use. Mangrove protection will require a comprehensive planning effort with integration of the relevant ministries or departments and the local communities. Further research efforts would be extremely helpful in designing a comprehensive plan to conserve biodiversity in mangrove forests.

As the world is fast moving towards the sustainable means of production and economic growth, it is imperative to save the environment we live in first. Environment is the surrounding to which living or non-living forms are exposed to keeping the human features to a minimum. The air we breathe, the water we consume the eco system we live in. All constitute the environment. The vegetation, aquatic life, all living species including humans are deeply affected by the condition of the environment they live in. In this regard World Environment Day is observed internationally on 05 June every year under the auspices of United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). The purpose of the day is to bring worldwide focus on importance of clean environment and stimulate attention and actions for its preservation focusing on a specific aspect of environment every year under a certain theme. Running year the theme of the day is ‘Only One Earth’.

World Environment Day is United Nations’ principal driving force to encourage nations and stakeholders to work for a collective sustainable future hidden in the treasures of the nature. Pakistan Navy being a major stakeholder in this regard has already taken commendable initiatives and yet again this year Pakistan navy is determined to celebrate the day with full zeal and fervor. Pakistan Navy has launched various initiatives including mangroves plantation campaign wherein more than 7 million mangroves along the coasts of Sindh and Baluchistan have been planted since 2016. Moreover, In align with the Government of Pakistan’s initiative for ‘Plant for Pakistan’ also known as 10 Billion Tree tsunami, Pakistan Navy planted around 1 million pine trees at Margalla hills.

In a nutshell, the emergence of COVID-19 is impacting severely the South Asian region and has underscored the fact that when we destroy ecosystem, we destroy the system that supports human life. Given these circumstances, it is pertinent to highlight and address the issue of ecosystem degradation and its impact on our lives.