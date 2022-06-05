The best of Pakistani writers

Of Pearls & Pecks of Straw

Recollections, Essays, After-thoughts

Iqbal Akhund

Retired diplomat and man of the world Iqbal Akhund, having previously written about his diplomatic career, recalls in this volume personal reminiscences of his ninety plus years: young days under the Raj, the conversion of his grandparents, the why and wherefore of Partition, as well as thoughts on current issues. This book-nostalgic for a world long gone and with its generous spattering of fresh anecdotes-is a tour through time and place with a brilliant, witty travel guide.

Pakistan-A Dream Gone Sour

Roedad Khan

In this unique insider’s view of those who have been at the helm of Pakistan’s affairs since 1958, Roedad Khan, from his vantage point as a senior civil servant, narrates the rise and fall of six of Pakistan’s Presidents-Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto, Ziaul Haq, Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Farooq Leghari-each of whom has, in his own way, directly or indirectly, contributed to the sense of betrayal and loss of confidence that is prevalent in the country. The author also examines the question of where sovereignty really lies in Pakistan and analyses critically the roles not only of the six presidents, but also of politicians, bureaucrats, judiciary and the armed forces and concludes with an assessment of the implications for Pakistan’s democracy of recent political events.

Cover Point

Impressions of Leadership in Pakistan

Jamsheed Marker

A lifetime in the diplomatic service of Pakistan gave Jamsheed Marker a unique vantage point-in cricket terms, he was at cover point, i.e. ‘near enough to the wicket to follow the action around the stumps…yet sufficiently distant for a general overview of the state of play’. This work relates the first-hand impressions of Mr Marker, which he garnered during his illustrious career, starting with Quaid-i-Azam MA Jinnah up until the rule of General Pervez Musharraf.

A Singular Voice

Conversation with Qurratulain Hyder

Jameel Akhtar

Translated by Durdana Soomro

This is the first comprehensive and full-length interview of one of the most well-known Urdu novelists, Qurratulain Hyder. Intimate and free-wheeling, this extended dialogue between two prolific writers, Qurratulain Hyder and Jameel Akhter, highlights Hyder’s lesser known biographical details and creative aspects. This rare venture provides a panoramic view of what constitutes Qurratulain Hyder work as it brings to light her other fields of interest such as music, journalism, film-making and of course literature.

Jamal Mian

The Life of Maulana Jamaluddin Abdul Wahab of Farangi Mahall, 1919-2012

Francis Robinson

This book relates the life of Jamal Mian Farangi Mahalli, a highly respected scion of Lucknow’s scholarly culture and a major leader of the Pakistan Movement. Based on the archives left by Jamal Mian, it explores his life as a member of Farangi Mahall, South Asia’s leading family of Islamic learning from Lucknow. The author covers the colourful life of a dynamic personality-from his education in the Dars-i Nizami and the spiritual traditions of his family to his rise to the Muslim League High Command and his involvement in the campaign for Pakistan.