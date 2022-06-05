CM directs to complete surface water treatment project

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressing his indignation over the ignorance regarding operational tube wells in the city, directed to complete the surface water treatment project as soon as possible.

The project would not only benefit one million people immediately but also eliminate the need of 100 tube wells, he added.

He was chairing a meeting of the district administration and WASA officials on the public complaints of water scarcity. The meeting decided to conduct third party audit of ongoing WASA projects.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that underground water tanks should be constructed in the areas of water scarcity and pilot project should be presented soon.

The CM ordered immediate action against those who stole diesel from vehicles and decided to devise foolproof system as soon as possible to prevent theft.

The CM urged public representatives to create public awareness with regard to efficient usage of water and check its wastage.

He directed to ensure water supply in the low pressure and the suburban areas and said that legal issues obstructing the completion of Haji Camp Drain Project should be resolved immediately. The meeting was attended by public representatives, secretaries, commissioners, DC Lahore and WASA officials.