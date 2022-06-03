Pakistan keen to boost bilateral ties with Azerbaijan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen bilateral relations with Azerbaijan by promoting parliamentary and economic ties.

He, in a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov here at the Parliament House, said the two countries had vast opportunities for cooperation in trade, education, energy, health and other fields. The members of parliament of both the countries could play an important role in bringing the two nations closer, he added.

Senators Dilawar Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada and Naseebullah Bazai were also present in the meeting. Bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and regional situation came under discussion and emphasis was laid on increasing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries. Chairman Senate said the launch of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan was an important development and would boost tourism and people-to-people contact.

Sadiq Sanjrani said Pakistan and Azerbaijan were bound by eternal ties of religion, brotherhood and history.

He said Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan’s position on Kashmir was commendable. “Pakistan wants to extend CPEC project to Central Asian routes. The CPEC project allows Central Asian states, including Azerbaijan, to use Gwadar Port in order to boost trade in the region.”

The envoy said Azerbaijan was keen to further expand relations with Pakistan and that parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role in strengthening bilateral ties.