Kaira criticizes Imran Khan’s behavior with opponent political figures

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that former premier Imran Khan has had the same attitude since 2013 and didn’t want to change his behavior with opponent political figures.

Addressing at the press conference, Kaira said that Imran Khan was neither showing flexibility in his attitude nor paying respect to others. “Imran Khan is constantly pressurizing the national institutions and has started the blame game,” Kaira added.

Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi also strongly rejected the statement of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the division of the country.

He said that now the former Prime Minister had taken political asylum in Peshawar. “Imran Khan always thinks of himself as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto but he does not have that intellect nor vision,” Faisal concluded.