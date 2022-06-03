Passing Out Parade of 478 SI and 180 ASI held at Police Training College Sihala

RAWALPINDI: A passing out parade of 478 sub-inspectors and 180 assistant sub-inspectors was held at Police Training College Sihala here Friday.

Commandant, Police College Sihala, Additional Inspector General Ghulam Rasool Zahid was the chief guest on the occasion. Deputy Commandant DIG Ashfaq Alam Khan and Course Commander SP Umbreen Ali were also present.

Families of passing out police officers , heirs of police martyrs and notables also participated in the prestigious ceremony. On this occasion, the police officers who passed out took an oath to protect the self-esteem of the citizens and to abide by the law.

Additional Inspector General Ghulam Rasool Zahid inspected the parade and awarded shields and prizes to the police officers who showed high performance during the training course. Maintenance of law and order and ensuring protection of citizens is the first step of justice.

In this regard, Sihala Training College strives to change police station culture through training of officers and police personnel so that a compatible environment could be provided to citizens coming to police stations for resolution of their grievances.

He said that every man and woman has a constitutional right to go to the police station for redressal of their grievances so that protection of life and property of the citizens is possible.

Ghulam Rasool Zahid said that Punjab Police is being adapted to modern requirements of investigation and all facilities are available at Sihala Training College for this purpose. He said that all the police officers should perform their duties with the spirit of public service and enhance the honour and dignity of the department. He said that protection of life and property of the people and eradication of crime is the main duty of the police force. He said that Police Training College Sihala provides a highly professional environment to all officers and staff. Later, passing out police officers also conducted crime control exercises.