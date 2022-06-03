Saudi Arabia starts registration of domestic pilgrims for Hajj 2022

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of registration of domestic pilgrims for Hajj this year 1443H/2022, effective from Friday.

The ministry said that the registration of Hajj for domestic pilgrims will last for 9 days until Saturday, June 11. It confirmed that early registration would not be considered as a privilege for the selection for Hajj. To perform Hajj this year, citizens and residents who are under 65 years required to complete three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the definition of an immunized person in Saudi Arabia is one who has completed three doses of the vaccine, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow the health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has warned that the penalty of anyone caught fingerprinting for Hajj without obtaining a permit will be deportation from Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years. Meanwhile, the Jawazat said that the family visit visa cannot be converted into a residency permit (iqama), stressing that the instructions do not allow this.