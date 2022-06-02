PPP stages protest against Imran’s statement

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party organised a protest demonstration here on Thursday against former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement about the division of Pakistan.

The participants were raising slogans against Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). PPP leaders Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Faisal Meer, and Afnan Butt led the protest. Addressing the demonstration participants, the speakers said that Imran’s statement was against the sovereignty of the country and he was speaking the language of Indian prime minister Nerendra Modi.

They demanded the arrest of Imran Khan as a traitor, who was conspiring against the country. They said the PPP leadership never spoke against the country even after the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and former president Asif Ali Zardari had said “Pakistan Khapay” on the martyrdom of BB Shaheed. The PPP will continue protesting against the PTI and Imran Khan, they said.