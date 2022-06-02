Israeli army kills one more Palestinian in West Bank refugee camp: Palestinians

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The fighting rocked the Dheisheh camp near Bethlehem, a ministry statement said, identifying the dead man as Ayman Muhaisen, 29.

The Palestinian death was the third within 24 hours after a woman was shot early Wednesday, and a man was killed in an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank later that day.

The second death came when Israeli troops mounted an incursion into the village of Yabad outside Jenin to demolish the home of the alleged assailant in a March attack that killed five people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak.

The health ministry said the Palestinian died in a hospital in Jenin, after being admitted in critical condition, having been “shot by live bullets in the chest and thigh”.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said that six Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli raid.

Thirty-eight Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.