Man, son shot dead over children’s brawl in Lahore

On Thursday, a man and his son were shot dead after elders intervened in a children’s brawl in the Hanjarwal area of Lahore.

The brawl allegedly began with bitter words of minor importance, according to police. Later, however, it became violent, with a man and his son killed in gunfire between rivals.

Ashraf, 50, and Azeem Ashraf, 30, were identified as the victims.

After the incident, the accused made a clean getaway.

After legal proceedings, the bodies of the deceased were moved to a morgue. Both rival parties belonged to the same family.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana, a Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), took notice of the incident and ordered the accused to be arrested as soon as possible.