Eight members of new Punjab cabinet take oath in first phase

In the first phase, eight members of Punjab’s new government were sworn in late Monday night at the Governor House in Lahore.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti swore in PML-Muhammad N’s Baligh Ur Rehman as Punjab’s next Governor.

Soon after, Governor Baligh swore in the new cabinet members.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification appointing provincial ministers.

In the first phase, Rana Mohammad Iqbal, Sardar Ovais Khan Laghari, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, and Aly Haider Gillani were sworn in as ministers.

The event was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and other high-ranking officials. The new cabinet members were also congratulated by the CM of Punjab.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Hamza swore to resolve people’s difficulties and stated, “our motive is to serve mankind.”

“We will move on with new hope and spirit, and our first and ultimate objective will be to tackle the masses’ problems,” he stated.