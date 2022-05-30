RCCI to hold conference of political parties

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold a daylong conference of political parties on June 15 on economy. RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, addressing a press conference, urged the government and all political parties to sign an economic pact in the interest of the country and the nation, adding the Chamber would also run a campaign through print, electronic and social media. Expressing concerns over the prevailing economic situation, Nadeem said that Chamber believed that the solution to the current financial crisis was that all political parties should be united on the economy’s recovery and sign a memorandum of understanding. If political parties sign the MoU on the economy part of their manifesto, the business community will support it in the coming elections. Answering a question, he said the Chamber of Commerce had not been consulted regarding the fiscal budget 2022-23 and demanded to consult the stakeholders while finalizing the budget. Many Chamber members and trader’s representatives were present on the occasion.