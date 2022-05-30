PML-N leader pays tribute to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senior Leader Malik Mehrban lauded the unforgettable role of late Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that as a nation “we must strive hard to make Pakistan an economically independent and welfare state”.

Congratulating the nation on “Youm-e-Takbeer“, he said that Pakistan successfully became a nuclear power in the world by detonating five nuclear warheads on May 28, 1998.