Imran, Alvi, Bilawal, all four CMs felicitate CPNE office-bearers

Felicitations poured in on Sunday over re-election of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

On Saturday, Daily Times Group Editor Kazam Khan was elected as CPNE president, Daily Express Lahore Group Editor Ayaz Khan as the senior vice president, Monthly Kiran Digest Karachi Chief Editor Aamer Mahmood as secretary-general, and Pakistan Today Editor Yousaf Nizami was elected as the deputy secretary-general.

President Arif Alvi congratulated Kazam Khan over election as president of the CPNE. In a tweet, President Alvi hoped that the newly elected leadership of CPNE will play its due role in eradication of fake news culture in the country.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan also felicitated the CPNE President Kazam Khan. “I congratulate Kazam Khan on his re-election as the president of CPNE. I believe that CPNE can play a key role in promoting responsible journalism besides protecting the right of the people to know and freedom of expression,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement said the role of CPNE towards cementing the democracy and the freedom of press would be commendable as was the history of the CPNE. He said the PPP believed in freedom of media and would extend all possible cooperation for ensuring freedom of expression and press in the country and development of dynamic media.

Hamza Shehbaz also felicitated the newly elected office- bearers of CPNE, including its President Kazam Khan and Secretary General Amir Mehmood. The Punjab CM underscored that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believes in the freedom of speech, adding that the importance of an independent and a responsible journalism in democracy is acknowledged in every respect. He expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers would continue to play their positive role to resolve the problems of the media industry.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the CPNE, including President Kazam Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mahmood, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Vice President Jabbar Khattak and Joint Secretary Sindh Maqsood Yousuf.

In a statement, Shah said the Pakistan People’s Party has always promoted freedom of press. “I believe democracy cannot be strong unless journalism is free,” he said, and hoped that the CPNE will play its role for strengthening democracy and freedom of expression in the country.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also felicitated CPNE President Kazam Khan and other office-bearers on their re-election.

“Congratulations to Kazim Khan on his re-election as President of CPNE and best wishes for his success. It is hoped that they will play due role in safeguarding media freedom in Pakistan and resolving the issues of media persons,” former Punjab governor Ch Sarwar said in a tweet.