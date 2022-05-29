Journalists need to adapt to modern requirements of journalism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that journalists need to adapt to modern day requirements of journalism.

Addressing the participants of two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism at Information Service Academy (ISA), she said that electronic media and social media have changed and mobile journalism has become more important as it has sped up news coverage.

Organizations attached with Ministry of Information including PTV, APP, Radio Pakistan were taking steps to bring their reporters in line with modern requirements. “In 2018, we created the entire curriculum of the Information Service Academy,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said adding it was need of the hour to equip the ISA with modern technology.

There should be virtual training for the officers of the Ministry of Information and Pakistani missions abroad, the minister remarked. Marriyum Aurangzeb said she was glad to see a large number of women in the mobile journalism training workshop as women were in no way behind male journalists. She said that women should be encouraged in every field.

A two-day training workshop on Mobile Journalism was organized by the Press Information Department. The closing ceremony was attended by Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, Director General Information Service Academy Saeed Javed, Press Club officials, and a large number of journalists. Marriyum Aurangzeb also distributed certificates among the participants of the training workshop.