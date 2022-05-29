Balochistan LB Elections: Polling underway in 32 districts

ISLAMABAD: Polling which started at 9:00 am for local Bodies Elections in thirty two districts of Balochistan would continue till 5:00 pm.

According to an official handout of Election Commission, polling will continue till 5:00 pm of Sunday evening without any break, the Radio Pakistan reported. According to the handout, 3.5 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in the local bodies elections.

A monitoring cell and the control room has been set-up in the Provincial Election Commissioner Office, Quetta, to monitor the entire election process. Tight security measures have been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the local elections across the province.