All set for LG election in Balochistan

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch and IGFC Major General Muhammad YousufMajoka chaired the first meeting of the Divisional Review Committee regarding preparations of Local Government (LG) Election to be held on May 29.

Several important decisions were made for local body election in the meeting, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of district administration and law enforcement agencies, including representatives of various political parties. In addition, senior law enforcement officials and political party officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, IG FC North Muhammad YousufMajoka said that FC would be deployed at all polling stations for maintaining law and order as it was a basic human need and without peace, no individual, society and country could be developed.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch said that peaceful and transparent conduct of upcoming local body elections would be ensured at all costs.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at all the sensitive polling stations in order to control any untoward situation, he said.

During the meeting, all the political parties agreed to cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of the local body elections. Important matters relating to election process were also reviewed in detail.

Commissioner Quetta Division said that in the next meeting of the committee, district level committees would present their suggestions regarding education, health, drinking water and others in the divisional committee.

All tribal elders, political figures and especially parents should guide us in getting education for their children, he said we were committed to an educated Balochistan and all our efforts were focused on the functioning and improvement of educational institutions.

He said that all institutions should cooperate with each other to ensure durable peace in the areas. The commissioner said that political parties at all levels have a role to play in local body elections, therefore, their implementation of ECP code of conduct was imperative saying that their cooperation is essential for the solution of problems in other areas including public issues, education and health.

He said that politicians should forget their differences and widen the avenues of development in the province adding he said that all such goals can be achieved only through community mobilization for the establishment of an educated and healthy society.