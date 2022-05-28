Pakistan Women Cricket thrashes Sri Lanka to clinch undefeated T20I series win

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Women Cricket team produced one of their best fielding displays to defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in a last-ball thriller to win the third and final Twenty20 International at the Southend Club on Saturday.

As a result Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by the hand of green shirts after embracing 3-0 defeat. Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka in a good start scored 69-0 in 11 overs before the wickets started to fall in quick succession, succumbing to Pakistan’s impressive display of field and were restricted to 107 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20-overs.

In the fall of Sri Lanka’s wickets, four were run-outs and a critical wicket of Chamari Athapaththu who was caught at the deep by Iram Javed scoring 37 runs. . The record for most run-outs in an innings six is held by Singapore against Myanmar as they scored 86 for nine in April 2019.

The home side was stretched to the limits before they achieved the victory for the loss of six wickets on the last ball requiring two runs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, batting at number seven brought all her experience into the play when she scored 15 priceless runs.

She added 17 runs for the unfinished seventh wicket with Kainat Imtiaz who contributed four off seven balls. The two sides would now go head to head in the ICC Women’s Champion matches, which will be played at the same venue on 1, 3, and 5th of June.