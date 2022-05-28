Let’s turn Pakistan into country where public service is defined as politics: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underlined for transforming Pakistan into a country where public service delivery was regarded as the definition of politics.

In a tweet, the prime minister expressed his opinion over the current state of politics and society. “Let us turn Pakistan into a country where difference of opinion is not treated as an act of enmity; where criticism is faced with courage; where public service delivery is the definition of politics; where women are treated with respect & the rights of minorities are protected,” the prime minister posted.