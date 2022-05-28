LHC disposes of petition against ‘failure’ to release PTI workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a contempt petition against failure to release detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, despite the court orders.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the contempt petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddque.

At the outset of the proceedings, the petitioner-counsel submitted that the court had ordered release of all detained PTI workers. He submitted that the administration was not acting upon the court orders in letter and spirit. He further said that the brother of Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed had not been released yet. At this, the chief justice summoned chief secretary Punjab. Home secretary and others along with details and adjourned hearing of the petition for some time.

Later, as the proceedings resumed, Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob argued that 145 persons were detained in Lahore and they were being released. To a court query, the chief secretary submitted that he gave directions for implementation of the court orders, adding that the court had given direct orders to the deputy commissioners. At this, the deputy commissioner Lahore submitted that detained persons were being released since morning. However, the chief justice noted that the orders were passed on Thursday and asked why the implementation was delayed. He observed that the court orders had not been implemented as all detained persons were not released.

The chief justice directed chief secretary and deputy commissioner Lahore for filing replies within half an hour as to why the court orders were not implemented. At that stage, a law officer apprised the court that all detained persons were released by that time, adding that the deputy commissioner could not explain the situation properly. Later, the chief justice accepted apologies by the chief secretary and the deputy commissioner and disposed of the matter after being informed that all detained persons had been released.