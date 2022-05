KU awards 73 MPhil,36 PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 73 MPhil, and 36 PhD degrees in various disciplines.

The KU acting Registrar Professor Dr. Maqsood Ali Ansari said that the ASRB in the meeting under the chairmanship of the KU’s acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon awarded these degrees, said the statement released here on Friday.

According to him, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Khalid Gulab and Rimsha Munir (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Dr. Rais Ahmed (MBBS) (Anatomy [BMSI]), Zahrah Mohammad Rafique and Syed Immad Uddin Hussani (Applied Economics [AERC]), Humaira Sharif (Biochemistry), Razim Ali (Biotechnology), Hira Yaqoob and Muhammad Rizwan (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Hafsah and Hira Anwer (Botany), Muhammad Hamza Khan (Botany [ISHU]), Khansa Fauq, Shazia Ghaffar, Hidayat Bibi, Alveena Saghir, Fahad Ahmed Hassan, Ghazala Aftab, Muneera, and Saima (Chemistry), Shafia Sagheer, Samina Karim, and Farzeen Ghazal (Chemistry [HEJ]), Binish Nighat, Rushna Siddiqui, Rabiea Faruqi, and Zarlish Zafar (Clinical Psychology), Sadia Perveen, and Syed Salman Ali (Commerce), Muhammad Bilal, and Rozi Ali (Criminology), Sharmeen Ismail (English [ELT and Applied Linguistics]), Nilofar Yaqeen (Environmental Studies), Syeda Mehreen Naeem (Food Science and Technology), Sanober Rafi, Hafiz Muhammad Tariq Zaman Khan, and Umair Majeed (Geology), Iram Iqbal Shamsi (Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences), Niaz Fatima, Sumaira Ashraf, Faiza, and Ayesha Faheem (Islamic Learning), Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Noor Mustafa Barkati, and Syed Zaki Ahmed (Islamic Studies with Computer Technology (SZIC), Anis Fatima (Marine Biology), Muhammad Zubair and Sumayya Akhtar (Mass Communication), Maria Aman, and Muhammad Illyas (Mathematics), Mamona Mushtaq, Tooba, Maria, and Shaista Qayyum (Molecular Medicine), Sami Ullah (Nematology [NNRC]), Ali Qasim and Qamraz Bibi (Pakistan Studies), Hira Arif, Asiya Farheen, Syeda Abiha Rizvi, and Farah Batool (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sadia Iqbal (Pharmaceutics), Sobia Gul, and Asma Noor (Pharmacognosy), Sadaf Alam, and Aisha Rizvi (Pharmacology), Mushtaque Ahmed (Psychology), Madiha Erum (Quran and Sunnah), Naseer Ahmed (Sindhi), Muhammad Asad Khan (Social Work), Muhammad Tayyab (Usooluddin), Tayba Khalid (Women Studies), and Muhammad Kamil Nadeem (Zoology).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the PhD degrees were awarded to Rafiq Ahmed (Applied Economics [AERC]), Arisha Sohail and Hoor Fatima (Biochemistry), Atiya Tabassum, and Iffat Imran (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Robina Sultana (Botany), Shabana, and Rabab Fatima Rizvi (Botany [ISHU]), Noman (Chemistry [HEJ]), Zainab Khan (Clinical Psychology), Anila Sultana (Economics), Haris Bin Aziz (European Studies [ASCE]), Sundus Mehboob (Food Science and Technology), Asif Gul (Geography [GIS]), Najm ul Sahar Ilyas (Islamic Learning), Mushaiyada Mairaj Ghouri (Marine Biology), Nasir Mehmood, Farooq Adil, and Umair Ansari (Mass Communication), Abdul Saleem Qadeer (Microbiology), Fizza Iftikhar, and Faiza Jamil (Molecular Medicine), Nelofer Mumtaz (Persian), Saman Usmani, and Syeda Uroos Qazi (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Abeer Adeel (Pharmacology), Nazneen Zehra (Physiology), Anita Wilson, and Noureen Bibi (Political Science), Sana Sadia (Psychology), Tooba Qazi and M. Nabeel Ashraf (Public Administration), Uzair Ashraf Usmani (Quran and Sunnah), Syed Faisal Ur Rehman (Space and Planetary Astrophysics [ISPA]), Ali M. Abu Turab (Usool-ud-Din), and Sumera Anjum (Zoology).