IHC disposes of PTI, bars’ pleas

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday disposed of the petitions against harassment of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s workers and stopping lawyers from reaching courts.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI and bar associations. PTI’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan appeared before the court and adopted the stance that party workers had been injured badly during the violence. He said PTI leader Umer Ayub was also tortured during the protest.

Baber Awan said that every citizen had rights for protest, adding that the police entered the houses of PTI workers without any warrants and permissions. The chief justice remarked that all political parties were very responsible and did their acts under the law. The court subsequently disposed of the petitions.