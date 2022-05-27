Imran’s long march show flopped: PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and member provincial assembly (MPA), IkhtiarWali Khan here Thursday said the long march of Pakistan Tahrik e Inaf (PTI) had been completely flopped as people keep distance from former prime minister Imran Khan’s aimless agitation politics.

“Imran Niazi had claimed to bring two million people to Islamabad on Wednesday but even could not gathered a few thousand workers despite his nearly two months mass mobilization campaign, protest rallies and public gatherings in the country including KP where his party was in rule for the last nine years disappointed its residents,’ he told APP. “The hopes of Niazi Sahib to collect two million people shattered after KP’s people rejected his long march call and prefer to stay at homes, offices and business activities,” he said.

“Imran has been unnerved after the lackluster response of his party workers from Malakanad, Hazara, Peshawar divisions and southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa during the long march,’ he said. Wali claimed that attacks on media houses and vans, police, putting trees on fire and killing of a police constable in Lahore had exposed PTI’s leadership claims of peaceful long march. He said PTI’s long march had negative effects on the economy and added that people of Pakistan especially KP and Punjab provinces had rejected Imran’s agitation. Wali said Imran’s ill designs to spread anarchy and chaos had been thwarted and now he was hiding faces from the masses.

He said Imran’s six days ultimatum for dissolution of national assembly and election date was childish as Pakistan was a democratic country and all decisions would be taken with consensus of political forces and allied parties. IkhtiarWali accused Imran for misusing KP government’s helicopter for personal gains, adding KP CM’s helicopter was turned into a rickshaw. He urged NAB KP to take notice of misuse of KP Govt helicopter by Imran Khan. He said the PTI Chief had deceived masses of KP in the name of change and religion and would face their wrath in the next general election. The federal government had shown great political acumen and tolerance by allowing Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad, he maintained. He said people would decide about the future government in Pakistan. Wali said that if today’s the illegal demands of Imran were accepted, then tomorrow he would likely demand appointment of his choice caretaker prime minister, chief election commissioner and other important portfolios.