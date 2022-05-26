Father, son remanded to police custody in constable murder case

LAHORE: An anti-terroism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over a man and his son, involved in killing of a constable, to police on seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused gunned down a police constable, Kamal Ahmad, during a raid at their house in Model Town.

He pleaded with the court for a 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation. However, the court granted only seven-day physical remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The court also sought a report about the investigation on the next date of hearing.

Constable Kamal Ahmad was killed by the firing of the accused in a raid. The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.