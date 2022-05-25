Understanding India’s Rise (Part III)

Last but not the least, clean energy is the US’s Achilles heel. It invaded Iraq and Afghanistan for access to oil and gas reserves. The wars cost the US economy trillions of dollars and the loss of prestige. The US is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and powerful lobbies of corporate interest groups stand in the way of shifting to green and clean energy sources. India’s entry into the green energy market would be of benefit to the US. After the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe is also looking to alternative sources of power.

The clean energy sector has tremendous potential and India has the opportunity to reap the benefits of being a monopoly for some years. It could give India much more than the power Russia currently holds over Europe, due to being their main energy supplier.

India as we can see is not a contender in industries crucial for the American economy. These are defence, aviation, banking, hi-tech, computers and healthcare.

Modi’s fascism keeps the war machine running, which is good both for his ambitions to stay in power and for western arms suppliers.

The US, UK, France, Germany and Russia are the conventional arms suppliers, in addition to China, which is a threat hence. The US holds a 37% market share, translating into $165.42 billion in arms sales in 2019. The US holds a 50% market share of the aviation industry, with six of the 10 largest companies being American. The US controls the IMF and the World Bank and in addition to that, the 15 largest American banks hold a combined total of $13.44 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. The US leads the world in the computers, smartphones and technology industries, including Artificial Intelligence. Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook are household names. The United States is the largest tech market in the world, representing a 32% share (approximately $1.7 trillion) in 2020. In the U.S, the tech sector accounts for a significant portion of economic activity and it is expected to grow increasingly important. In the healthcare industry, the US’ total spending in 2019 was $3.65 trillion, which equates to 43% of the global market.

These industries form the core of the American economy as well as that of the western world at large. India supplies techno-managerial talent to the US in the form of doctors, engineers and computer professionals. Indian technical talent is hence an asset for the US.

India hence makes an ideal partner that compliments western economies. It is also a huge market for western corporations, which would only grow with India’s economic prosperity.

India’s volatile border makes it a buyer of military hardware. The Indian Air Force’s 2019 humiliating aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force made it desperate to procure a state of the art fighter jet. India’s increased hostilities with China also necessitate weapons purchases.

France’s fighter jet, Rafale was recently bought by India in a Euro 7.8 billion deal signed in 2016. After a six-year delay, the sudden delivery is an important development. India had a strategic partnership first with the Soviet Union and then Russia, built on five major components: politics, defence, civil nuclear energy, anti-terrorism cooperation and space. Their mutual trade had risen considerably. Russia is currently at war with Ukraine and is being sanctioned by the west hence. France delivered Rafal and welcomed Modi in Paris. Their talks were reportedly focused on defence cooperation, space, blue economy, civil nuclear and people-to-people ties. It appears as if France aims to replace Russia.

Modi’s fascism keeps the populace divided, hate-filled and hostile. His warmongering and anti-Muslim rhetoric wins him public support. This keeps the war machine running, which is good both for his ambitions to stay in power and for western arms suppliers. It is against the economic interest of the western weapons suppliers to promote peace outside of Europe. Wars sell their weapons and bring them billions in Euros and Dollars.

More importantly, the overall toxic social environment of intolerance, religious hatred and sectarian violence and its resulting work culture ensures that India can never become a real threat to western dominance. India, while it operates on a moral low ground, can never produce the likes of Harvard University, Facebook, Google, Apple, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Paypal, Amazon, Harper Collins, Simon & Schuster and Tesla.

Fascist and apartheid India will stay content with the space granted by the western world, at their discretion. The likes of PM Modi, lack the vision as well as the moral conviction and courage, to be the statesman who leads the nation to greatness. The politician that he is, can only instil hate and fear for self-aggrandizement.

Pakistan should understand the motives and modalities of all global players, to formulate a wise foreign policy.

(Concluded)

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. She can be reached at aliya1924@gmail.com.