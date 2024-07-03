Govt committed to protecting people from inflation: CM Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is fully determined to save people from inflation.

Chairing a special meeting for a detailed briefing on the proposed structure of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), she reviewed amendments to the proposed laws and rules for the purpose.

The CM directed to complete legal formalities at the earliest for the establishment of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority. She directed to create a comprehensive monitoring mechanism for the enforcement authority. The CM said that hoarders cannot be allowed to play with public interests.

Earlier, the CM was briefed by relevant authorities that the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) will play an effective role in curbing inflation. It will be established at the provincial level. Each district will have a District Enforcement Regulatory Board. The Sub-Divisional Enforcement Officer at Tehsil level will ensure the enforcement of law.

The CM was briefed that the Hearing Officer will hear appeal at Tehsil level and give a decision. Timelines for decisions by the 4 appellate forums will be set. She was further briefed that in a tehsil, 40 officials including enforcement officers will monitor prices of consumer goods, and take action against profiteers. The CM was also apprised that streets and bazaars will be widened by removing immovable encroachments.

Tehsil Enforcement Officer will continue to take action for the permanent removal of illegal encroachments. She was apprised that the cost incurred on removing encroachments will also be recovered from the violators. The authorities concerned highlighted that after 200 years, changes are being made in the administrative system under public interest. PERA will include assembly members, DG, Administrative Secretary and 4 independent members. At the district level, the Deputy Commissioner will head the District Enforcement Regulatory Board.

Enforcement officers at Tehsil level will be responsible for operations and monitoring.

One month special training will also be given to the enforcement officers. A system of monthly performance review of the enforcement authority will also be devised.

Sports Journalists

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the crucial role of sports journalists in promoting sports activities among the youth. In her message on World Sports Journalists Day, she said: “They bring us excitement of the game.”

The chief minister acknowledged that the reporting of sports journalists in Punjab, especially in Lahore, is commendable”. She added sports reporters contributed positively to the coverage of first Pink Games for the women players in Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said sports journalists provided positive coverage of sports through their analysis and reporting, adding that a sports journalist not only provided entertainment but information as well. “I hope sports journalists will continue to play a positive role in public interest,” she vowed.