Imran accuses intelligence agencies of interfering in jail matters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has criticised the alleged interference of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in civilian matters.

In an informal media talk inside Adiala Jail, the incarcerated former prime minister said, “We have filed a petition in court questioning the presence of ISI majors and colonels in Adiala Jail.”

“The ISI has no authority in civil matters or judiciary interference. The prison superintendent is following ISI orders, leading to the transfer of two officers to ensure no leniency is shown to me.”

Talking about the results of the February general elections, the PTI founder expressed confusion stating, “Five months have passed since the elections, and I still do not know who won or lost.”

He also spoke about the recent resolution by the US Congress on alleged election irregularities in Pakistan highlighting that it had passed with 85% support.

“Even the most powerful Israeli lobby has never managed such a resolution. The US conducted thorough research before approving this resolution”

He cited reports from PILDAT and FAFEN confirming electoral fraud, alleging that the chief election commissioner was appointed to cover up these irregularities.

“The entire country says it was a fraudulent election,” Imran stated.

“The world is echoing what the commissioner of Rawalpindi and former Prime Minister Kakar told Hanif Abbasi.”

He claimed that retired judges are being appointed to tribunals to secure favourable decisions.

Khan also urged the SC to scrutinise the Election Commission’s role in reserved seats.

Earlier in the day, the SC’s Justice Athar Minallah has said that the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) misinterpreted a previous court decision, and had denied the ‘Bat’ symbol to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Imran continued, “In any democracy, one party’s seat cannot be given to another.”

He predicted increased poverty and debt under the current government, suggesting that only investments from overseas Pakistanis could save the country.

“Professionals are leaving the country due to the current conditions,” he added.

Regarding a forward bloc within PTI, Imran dismissed it as a significant issue, praising Omar Ayub’s services to the party.

“PTI has no forward bloc; it is built on the strength of its votes,” he said. “There is no stronger party in the country, and no forward bloc can be formed.”

The PTI chief attributed party disagreements to misunderstandings, stating that he had called both groups for a meeting at Adiala Jail.

“Some left the party due to violence, others after reviewing files. These are separate cases. I will personally handle party returns once I am out of jail.”

In response to a question about negotiations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI founder said.

“What is there to negotiate with him? Should we discuss the weather?”

The PTI further remarked on the current government setup deeming that it is “running on lies”.

He targetted the interior minister saying that Naqvi is a fraud who operates on favouritism.

“If you want to fix cricket, the first step is to remove Mohsin Naqvi, who operates on recommendations.”

Addressing the cipher issue, Imran reaffirmed his stance, “I still stand by my statement that the US threatened to topple our government, and they succeeded. I remain firm on my ‘absolutely not’ position.”