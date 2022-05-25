Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in the Senator, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to interrupt the daily life of people and the rule of law would be ensured at all costs.

Replying to a point of order in the Senate, Tarar said that there would be no compromise on the writ of the state and appealed everyone to respect supremacy of law and constitution.

He said that the affairs of the state run under certain rules and laws and it was moral and constitutional obligation of every citizen to avoid creating unrest in the country.

H appealed the parliamentarians from Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to follow rule of law in the country and avoid becoming part of unlawful activities.

Tarar said that on intercepting three vehicles in Lahore, a large number of ammunition including 16 automatic weapons have been recovered. He made it clear that the government will not allow any armed group to plan attack on federal capital.

He added the government of Punjab has also started investigation into killing incident of policeman in Lahore, who was on duty.

He made it clear that a fake case was filed against Rana Sanaullah on Model Town incident and added that the Anti-Terrorist Court and Lahore High Court has cleared him from all such charges.

He said that Senator Ejaz Chaudhry has been released and assured the house that no any action will be taken against parliamentarians. He said that there are clear directions in this regard from the government.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani informed the House that there was no need to issue a production order for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry as he has been released.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand said that PTI parliamentarians, leaders and workers were being arrested without any reason. He said that the government should stop arresting innocent people.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that the chairman Senate should give ruling on arrest of parliamentarians to stop this practice. He added the government should avoid arresting parliamentarians.

He appreciated the immediate response of Leader of the House and the government for taking notice of arrest of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and release him instantly.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said that previous long-march of PTI were held peacefully and assured that this long-march will also be held in a peaceful manner.

Senator Fida Muhammad said that rather discussing personal issues the House should discuss issues of citizens of the country. He said that it was the constitutional right of every citizen to agitate against government policies.