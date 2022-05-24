Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in Sherani forest

QUETTA: The Iranian firefighter landed on Monday at Noor Khan Airbase has reached the Shirani district of Balochistan and started fire extinguishing efforts to douse the inferno engulfed the world’s largest pine nut forest.

Iranian firefighter plane Ilyushin-76 Aircraft has reached Shirani district and initiated dousing the inferno,” Secretary Forest Dostain Jamaldini said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, he said that fire erupted in the Dana Sar, mountains, Takhte Suleman has been put out to some extent, however it has been partially doused and efforts are afoot to control the ranging blaze.

Secretary Forest, however, noted that fire could not be controlled unless the embers are put out completely.

It may be mentioned here that aircraft provided by Iran is considered to be the biggest fire fighting aircraft than can carry 40 tones of water in one go.

In past, it had been used to douse fire in Georgia and American forests as well.