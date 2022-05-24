‘Brutal crackdown’: Imran Khan denounces raids on PTI leaders’ houses

On Monday night, Punjab Police raided the homes of several PTI leaders, including former energy minister Hammad Azhar, Usman Dar, and Babar Awan. During a raid in Lahore, a police officer was shot and killed.

The development occurred just hours after Senior Vice President of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry warned the government against using force to stop the May 25 “Azadi March.”

The former minister of information stated that the government could arrest PTI leaders and employees if it so desired, but it would not be to its advantage.

According to party sources, approximately 73 workers have been arrested thus far. During a raid on the residence of a PTI leader in Lahore’s Model Town, police constable Kamal Ahmed was shot in the chest and subsequently died at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the suspect fired the bullet from the roof of a residence. DIG Operations Lahore Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry stated, “…we are still investigating, but we will not be lenient with the perpetrators.”

In the meantime, despite Fawad’s warning that force would be used against the PTI prior to the long march, police raided the homes of PTI leaders in Punjab and Islamabad.

The attacks

The police conducted a search of Hammad Azhar’s Lahore home, but he was not present.

According to sources, Lahore Police also raided the home of former PTI information secretary Farrukh Javed, but he escaped through the back door.

Sadia Sohail, a PTI representative in Lahore’s Jauhar Town, stated that her home had also been raided. She claimed that police violated the sanctity of the home’s four walls.

Mehr Naeemullah Taj, another PTI leader in Lahore, also had his home searched. He claimed that police mistreated his family and mistreated his employees.

The residences of Malik Ishtiaq and Yasir Gillani, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were searched by the police, but no arrests could be made because neither leader was present.

In Sialkot, the residences of former special assistant to the prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan, former provincial minister Chaudhry Iqbal, and PTI leader Tahir Hundli were searched.

The residence of Usman Dar was also raided by the Sialkot Police with a large contingent. However, he was not present at his residence, according to officials.

Rana Aftab, the district president of the PTI in Sahiwal, and Kanwar Imran, another PTI leader, both claimed that their homes were raided.

The Sheikhupura Police Department conducted a raid on Mian Zafar’s residence but was unable to apprehend him due to his absence.

PTI leader Rana Sajid from Kamoke stated that his home was also raided, but that he was not present. Two of my employees were detained by the police but later released.

‘Fascist’

In response, PTI Chairman Imran Khan stated that all citizens have the right to engage in peaceful protest.

“The brutal crackdown on PTI leaders and workers in Punjab and Islamabad has once again demonstrated the familiar fascist nature of the PMLN when in power,” he stated.

“The current crackdown also raises serious questions about the handlers […] the economy is already in free fall,” said the PTI chairman.

Khan warned the “crooks and their handlers” that these undemocratic and “fascist” actions would exacerbate the country’s economic situation and lead to anarchy.

The former prime minister also asserted that the PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F marches against his government “were never halted, nor did their workers face retaliation.”

The PTI leader stated, “This is the difference between democracies and kleptocracies.”

“We will fight”

Hammad Azhar told the media that his home had been raided without a warrant, in violation of the “four walls of the house.”

“It was a cowardly act by a cowardly government, but the citizens of Lahore will react to this action by the incumbent government.” “he said.

Noting that he was still a member of the National Assembly, the former minister stated that a peaceful protest was their democratic and constitutional right.

“I am a former federal minister who is still a member of Congress because my resignation was not accepted. If this happened to me, imagine what they would do to the average person,’ he continued.

Azhar continued by saying, “We will not flee and will fight.”

Shafqat Mehmood, former minister of education and senior PTI leader, strongly condemned the raids and arrests of party members.

“The fascist government has revealed its true colors. This won’t prevent patriotic Pakistanis from fighting for their beliefs. “Shameful behavior of a foreign government and a corrupt PM,” he tweeted.

Fawad Chaudhry, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed on Twitter that his home was under surveillance and a raid was planned, so he had to leave.

These oppressors will be brought to justice, he said.