Is Khan endangering democratic culture of Pakistan?

Khan seems to have taken a leaf out of Trump’s book. In January 2021, the latter incited his supporters to march to the US Capitol to prevent a peaceful transition of power once he was defeated in elections. Khan’s government did not complete its full term. Two broad reasons for this failure can be put down to losing support of allies and losing support of the establishment. There is another reason involved. A reason Khan is pushing in the sub-text while playing the blame game. This was that his government made the lives of the common man difficult in terms of meeting day-to-day needs economically. Covid-19 and worldwide inflation apart, a lot can be placed on the doorstep of sheer incompetency and reported corruption. The inequality between classes has increased, jobs lost, weak consumer buying power, increased cost of production balanced with low production leading to more jobs gone and spiraling inflation broke the back of the average man. General Talat Masood is correct when he states, “Democracy demands strengthening of political and economic institutions which, in our case, remain very weak – some even deliberately so as to manipulate policies and outcome.” [January 26, 2022] Pakistan must also develop its democratic culture. This is usually led by the politicians. Unfortunately, an increasingly toxic choice of words and confrontational politics based on base personal attacks is not only detrimental to a positive democratic culture, it is also eroding the social fabric making rude, obnoxious behavior acceptable. Structural prerequisites are important for democracy no doubt, but it also requires a political culture that rests on democratic norms to make it function. “Political culture is the set of attitudes, beliefs, and sentiments, which give order and meaning to a political process and which provide the underlying assumptions and rules that govern behavior in the political system” Lucian W. Pye.

The rise of Khan was a welcome change and option to the two leading parties that have held power in center and/or provinces. However, supporting and inciting a mob for marches and sit-ins to push back a democratic process is a sign of political anarchy. It does not support the economy and it does not support a developing democratic order. The protestors and supporters do not define this as anarchy.

Their definition is more democracy ‘their leader style’ and this more democracy will lead to ‘better’ democracy than what is being currently witnessed.

PTI chairman said, “We are demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want fair and free elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life and women.” [The Print quoting ANI 23 May, 2022] “In our politics, this is the jihad for our real independence. We will take legal action if hurdles are created for the peaceful long march. I will wait for you at Srinagar Highway on May 25,” he added. (ANI)

This is a very dangerous thought process being developed by Khan. In other words, this process states that one type of democratic order is correct and the ‘other’ type of democratic order is false, imposed and rejected. So, unless the shade of democratic supported by a political party supersedes any other shade of democratic order by any other political party or parties, the democratic order itself will not be allowed to sustain.

Another scary aspect is use of a ‘nationalistic’ card, trashing the old standing relationship with another nation for local politics and erecting a narrative. Whatever is different from Khan’s narrative is not nationalistic. Such a frightening stance disregards the negative cascading effect, on not just economy, but also on the development of the mindset of the supporters. Intolerance of an opposing opinion is not the benchmark of democracy. Tolerance is the key to any democratic order. Stenner has strongly argued that intolerance and prejudice are cut from the same cloth. She asserts: “This work began with the conviction that racial, political and moral intolerance, normally studied in isolation, are really kindred spirits: primarily driven by the same fundamental predispositions, fueled by the same motives, exacerbated by the same fears” (2005, 325). Oxford Handbooks Online.

The average Pakistani wants socio-economic stability, he wants to feed his family three square meals a day, he wants goods to be accessible to him, a cap on inflation- this may not be delivered by democracy, it can only be delivered by good governance. Democracy may or may not give good governance. To quote two examples only: sugar and wheat crisis under Khan. He admitted that the sugar, wheat crisis had been caused due to the government’s negligence while speaking on the event at the inauguration ceremony of the distribution of Sehat Insaf Card across all the districts of Punjab. This does not mean to say that the present set-up is not democratic as some may not agree with the Vote of No Confidence.

Khan needs to step back and rethink the strategy to seize power he has embarked upon. This strategy ignores the long-term measures he must take to play more overs.

The writer is a lawyer, academic and political analyst. She has authored a book titled ‘A Comparative Analysis of Media & Media Laws in Pakistan.’ She can be contacted at: yasmeenali62@gmail.com and tweets at @yasmeen_9.