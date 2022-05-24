Qadir Patel hails WHO efforts for promoting better health for all

The 75th World Health Assembly was in session on Monday. Pakistan’s high-level delegation led by the Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel attended the session.

Qadir Patel presented Pakistan’s country statement at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. The minister spoke on the theme of this year “Health for Peace, Peace for Health.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) in saving lives and promoting better health for all.

“The connection between health and peace is real, powerful, and essential to ensuring the effectiveness and sustainability of health programs,” said the minister.

The minister emphasized that lack of access to health and basic social services can lead to feelings of exclusion, which in turn can be a stimulus for conflict and violence. “There is a nexus between peace, security, development, and health. We need to acknowledge that social injustice and systemic inequalities including in health are invisible drivers of violence,” he said.

The minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the injustices in today’s society and put pressure on the fragile health systems of the world. The minister underlined that going forward we must work together in building a peaceful and healthy society in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.