Zee5’s Zindagi channel is set to launch with ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

Indian OTT platform Zee5’s Zindagi is moving to television screens as a Direct to Home offering starting from Monday. The TV channel will be kicking off with Pakistani drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed as their first show.

According to Hindustan Times, the channel will be launching as a “value added service” on DTH platforms and will air shows such as Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain directed by actor Angeline Malik, Aunn Zara a 2013 show directed by Haissam Hussain starring Osman Khalid Butt and Maya Ali and Sadqay Tumhare, a 2014 show starring Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik, Samiya Mumtaz, Qavi Khan, Farhan Ally Agha and others.

As per the publication, Shailja Kejriwal, CEO of Zee Special Projects, said that it is a proud moment for the team to launch Zindagi across key DTH platforms. “What started as a salient idea between a few people deeply invested in the belief of cross border cultural collaborations grew to become one of the most loved television channels in the country,” she said.

“Zindagi took its journey ahead on OTT fuelling the digital consumption needs in the country, and the community of believers continued to grow. Today, we add new partners, new believers in Tata Play, Dish TV and D2H, as we take Zindagi to every corner of the country,” she said. The very popular Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a 2012 drama that sees Saeed and Khan as Kashaf and Zaroon who navigate through the highs and lows of life and their budding romance divided by gender dynamics and class differences.

Zindagi’s lineup also includes Zindagi Originals Mrs & Mr Shameem starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz. Other than fiction shows, the service will also air Hindi films Baarish aur Chowmein starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, Ketan Mehta’s Toba Tek Singh, Silvat starring Kartik Aaryan and Meher Mistry and Saari Raat starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ritwick Chakraborty. Zindagi used to be a TV channel prior to its move online but closed down in 2017 and shifted all of its content online. It was known for showing Pakistani and Turkish dramas on Indian television.